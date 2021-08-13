MnDOT, DVS warn about phishing scam involving texts about your driver's license

article

Several Minnesota agencies are warning people of a phishing scam involving text messages asking for personal information to renew a driver’s license.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services have both received reports about the phishing scam. The agencies said people have been receiving texts claiming to be from MnDOT, DVS or a related agency and asking for personal information to renew or validate their driver’s license.

People who get the text messages should not click on the link, the agencies said.

Neither MnDOT nor DVS would ask people for personal information via text messages, the agencies said.