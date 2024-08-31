Gov. Walz visiting Minnesota State Fair on Sunday

article

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will be at the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday. The announcement was made at the end of a campaign speech in Virginia on Friday. Sunday will be Gov. Walz's first visit to the fair since being selected as the running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will be at the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday.

What we know

At the end of a campaign speech in Virginia, Gov. Walz announced he will be at the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Sunday, which would be his first visit since being selected as running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris.

READ MORE: 'Never Walz' booth at MN State Fair, Kamala Harris supporters purchase website domain

The governor typically attends the fair on its opening day, but Walz has spent most of his time on the campaign trail outside of Minnesota's borders over the past few weeks.

READ MORE: Gov. Walz offers Sweet Martha’s Cookies to DNC delegates for support

Gov. Walz spent the past week campaigning in multiple states, including Georgia, Massachusetts and Virginia.

What we don't know

The official schedule for Gov. Walz has not been announced.