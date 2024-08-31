Gov. Walz visiting Minnesota State Fair on Sunday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will be at the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday.
What we know
At the end of a campaign speech in Virginia, Gov. Walz announced he will be at the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Sunday, which would be his first visit since being selected as running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris.
The governor typically attends the fair on its opening day, but Walz has spent most of his time on the campaign trail outside of Minnesota's borders over the past few weeks.
Gov. Walz spent the past week campaigning in multiple states, including Georgia, Massachusetts and Virginia.
What we don't know
The official schedule for Gov. Walz has not been announced.