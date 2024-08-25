Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota State Fair: Police investigate 2 incidents, no arrests made

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 25, 2024 12:48pm CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
article

2024 Minnesota State Fair. (Madison Hunter/FOX 9) (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota State Fair police are investigating after responding to an altercation and a possible stabbing Saturday night. 

What we know

According to State Fair officials, around 9 p.m. officers responded to Underwood Street and Carnes Avenue on the fairgrounds on reports of an altercation that involved multiple people. 

One person suffered a possible head injury, and was treated and released at the scene, authorities said. 

Then, a short time later, officers got reports of a possible stabbing at Carnes Avenue and Nelson, officials said. At the scene, officers found an "individual with a non-critical injury to his leg from an unknown cause." He was seen by medics and released. 

Officials say that the injured person and witnesses were "uncooperative." 

What we don't know

Authorities say there is no suspect information available, and no arrests have been made. Police will continue to investigate the two incidents. 

Officials did not say whether these two incidents were related or not, and did not say what circumstances led up to both of them. 

