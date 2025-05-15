MN wildfires live updates: Brimson Complex, Munger Shaw fires continue to burn

The Brief Three wildfires in northern Minnesota have destroyed more than 140 structures, and are continuing to burn. The fires are still at 0% containment as of Thursday. The three wildfires have burned more than 37,000 acres as of Wednesday evening. Northeastern Minnesota could see some rain on Thursday, which may help fire crews. Though there is the possibility of lightning and strong winds.



Additional people in northern Minnesota are being ordered to evacuate as wildfires north of Duluth have been burning for several days, and remain at 0% containment.

Overview of wildfires

Big picture view:

Fire crews are battling the Munger Shaw fire and the Brimsom Complex fires – the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires – which have burned more than 35,000 acres combined. More than 140 structures have also been destroyed.

Wednesday was an overall slow-moving fire day, though there was an afternoon flareup in the Munger Shaw fire, which prompted some evacuation orders for residents.

Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber has been in touch multiple times to ensure fire crews are getting the federal support that they need.

What's next:

Crews are continuing to battle the blaze on Thursday. Northeastern Minnesota could see some rain, which may help fire crews. Though there is the possibility of lightning and strong winds. Additional scattered showers are expected on Friday.

Camp House Fire

What we know:

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

In a May 14 afternoon update, the Camp House fire was at 14,979 acres and was 0% contained. At least 146 structures have been destroyed thus far, and the St. Louis County sheriff said that number continues to actively grow.

The fire progressed a bit toward the south and east, but the fire spread was minimal on Wednesday. The sheriff said Wednesday was one of the slower fire days since the wildfire began on Sunday.

Current road closures are at Highway 44 and Rollins Road heading north and from Townline Road heading south.

How the fire may have started:

The sheriff says this fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He adds that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek Fire

What we know:

The Jenkins Creek Fire started on May 11 near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

In a May 14 afternoon update, the wildfire was at 20,593 acres and was 0% contained. A couple of structures have been damaged or destroyed, but the sheriff said the fire remained too active to check and get further details.

The fire progressed to the north and west on Wednesday. The sheriff said they are watching this fire closely on Thursday as there are concerns the winds could blow toward Hoyt Lakes and change the direction of the fire. Residents in that area are advised to keep an eye on the situation and be prepared if the fire direction changes course.

Current road closures include Townline Road at Forest Highway 11 along with Forest Highway 11 at Mooseline Road near Hoyt Lakes.

How the fire may have started:

According to the sheriff, this fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.

Munger Shaw Fire

What we know:

The Munger Shaw Fire developed on the afternoon of May 12 in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire. The fire had grown to around 1,700 acres but, as of Wednesday afternoon, it was around 1,300 acres. This fire is 0% contained.

The sheriff said there was a flare-up in the fire on Wednesday afternoon, which prompted some evacuations. The flareups calmed down heading into the evening, and there was minimal movement and activity.

Evacuation orders were issued the Pioneer Lake area and Morley Beach Road area.

Officials have also closed the following roads in the area:

Three Lakes Road at Winkle Lane (no east bound traffic).

Three Lakes Road at Rush Lake Grade (no west bound traffic).

Munger Shaw Road is closed at Comstock Lake Road (no south bound traffic).

Evacuations were also requested for residents who live along Munger Shaw Road and side roads leading up to Comstock Lake Road. These include:

Tantuu Road

Elde Road

Moreley Beach Road

Authorities say the requested evacuations are due to concerns about the changing weather anticipated for Thursday.

How the fire may have started:

This fire appears to have started with a bail of hay that combusted and then quickly spread, Sheriff Ramsay said. The homeowner called 911 immediately, but it was already too late when authorities got there.