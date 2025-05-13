MN wildfires: Sheriff reveals potential causes for fires

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Marshall County, West Becker County, North Beltrami County, Grant County, Clay County, Pennington County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, South Clearwater County, Wilkin County, Roseau County, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Hubbard County, Norman County, East Polk County, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, North Cass County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, Crow Wing County, Yellow Medicine County, Sherburne County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Benton County, Meeker County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Brown County, Stevens County, Mille Lacs County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Redwood County, Wright County, Pope County, Martin County, McLeod County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, North Beltrami County, West Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Kittson County, West Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Red Lake County, Hubbard County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, Norman County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, Wadena County, East Polk County, Clay County, Wilkin County, Roseau County, East Otter Tail County, Lake Of The Woods County

MN wildfires: Sheriff reveals potential causes for fires

Published  May 13, 2025 2:39pm CDT
Wildfires
FOX 9

St. Louis Co. sheriff on potential wildfires causes

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay joins FOX 9’s All Day with the latest information and potential causes of the three uncontained wildfires burning in northern Minnesota.

The Brief

    • The St. Louis County Sheriff explained the potential causes of the three massive wildfires burning north of Duluth.
    • The fires grew in size overnight, with one fire growing by nearly 10 times its initial size.
    • Crews are fighting to contain the fires, but weather conditions are making it extremely difficult.

(FOX 9) - A northern Minnesota sheriff says a discarded cigarette and an unattended camp fire might have sparked two of the massive wildfires that have burned thousands of acres in northern Minnesota this week.

What caused the fires?

What they're saying:

On FOX 9 All Day, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said potential causes had been identified for the three largest fires burning just north of Duluth.

  • Camp House fire: The sheriff says this fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He adds that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.
  • Jenkins Creek fire: According to the sheriff, this fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.
  • Munger Shaw fire: This fire appears to have started with a bail of hay that caught fire and quickly spread. The homeowner called 911 immediately, but it was already too late when authorities got there.

It's important to note the investigation into the fires is ongoing.

How big are the Minnesota wildfires?

Local perspective:

The fires collectively intensified in size in the Superior National Forest overnight, with the Camp House fire nearly growing by 10 times in size, from 1,250 acres on Monday afternoon to nearly 12,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The Jenkins Creek fire also grew several times in size, going from 1,500 acres to 6.800 acres.

The Munger Shaw fire is estimated at about 1,300 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Intense stretch of wildfires

Dig deeper:

Typically, Minnesota sees about 1,100 wildfires per year, which account for about 12,000 acres of damage on average.

However, this year, there have been 970 fires that have burned 37,000 acres. On Sunday alone, officials said there were 40 fires, and another 40 on Monday. Many of those have been contained. But the three largest continue to grow without containment.

A Red Flag Warning has been in effect over the last few days due to weather conditions that make conditions ripe for fires to spread.

"With these conditions, none of the current fires across the state are easily suppressed, and they require considerable time and resources to extinguish," explained DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

The Source: This story uses an interview with Sheriff Ramsay on FOX 9 All Day and past reporting.

