MN wage increases released for those who stayed at same job: Report

The Brief Minnesotans who stayed in their current profession the last 12 months saw their wages increase 5% from November 2023 to 2024 The median annual nationwide pay for job-stayers year-over-year increased slightly less at 4.8%.



New research shows how much salaries increased year-over-year for Minnesotans who stayed at the same job.

What we know

Online payroll and HR services provider ADP Pay found that Minnesotans who stayed in their current profession the last 12 months saw their wages increase 5% from November 2023 to 2024.

The median annual salary in Minnesota in October was $58,000, according to the same research.

Nationwide

The median annual pay for job-stayers in November increased slightly less, at 4.8%. The median annual wage was $59,200.

Nationally, wage growth for people who changed their jobs also rose by 7.2%.