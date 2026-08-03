Minnesota State Fair tops Yelp's national list for best in the US

The Brief Yelp has named the Minnesota State Fair as the top state fair for festival food in the country in 2026. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is again set to feature new attractions, 36 new foods, and dozens of new specialty drinks this year. The fair runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 7.



The Minnesota State Fair is getting national attention, earning the top spot on Yelp’s list of best state fairs in the U.S.

Minnesota State Fair tops Yelp ranking

What we know:

Yelp says it analyzed more than 2,500 reviews and found the Minnesota State Fair leads the nation for its iconic fair eats, beating out fairs in Wisconsin, Iowa and New York as the top ranked gatherings.

Whether grabbing a pronto pup or trying something new on a stick, the ranking says that the Minnesota State Fair has built a national reputation for turning fair food into a destination.

Dig deeper:

Fair officials say this year’s event will introduce the America Wheel, the world’s largest traveling observation wheel, along with new rides and special events.

The ranking named the following as the top fairs in the U.S.:

Minnesota State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair

Iowa State Fair

New York State Fair

Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center

State Fair of Texas

The Big E (Massachusetts)

Florida State Fairgrounds

Alaska State Fair

N.C. State Fair

Why you should care:

On July 9, fair organizers released the full list of new fair foods for 2026, featuring 36 official new foods and nine new food vendors.

On July 21, officials announced there will be 75 new specialty beers and drinks, plus 23 non-alcoholic beverages for this year’s fair.

What's next:

The 2026 fair runs from Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.