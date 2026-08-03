Todd Barnette to resign as Minneapolis safety commissioner after council stalemate

The Brief Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette announced he will step down as commissioner at the end of the year. At the same time, Barnette has agreed to remain on as interim commissioner while the city conducts a national search for his replacement. Barnette's job has been in limbo as the council has refused to approve his appointment, with some members raising concerns about police department overspending in 2025.



Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette announced on Monday he will resign his role as commissioner by the end of the year following a standoff with the city council over his appointment.

Barnette to step down

What we know:

In a statement on Monday, Barnette said he would remain with the city until the end of the year.

At the same time, Barnette agreed to stay on as interim commissioner as the city launches a national search for a replacement.

The backstory:

Monday was the deadline for the city council to make a decision on Barnette's appointment. If Barnette's appointment wasn't approved by August 3 or the council wasn't able to override Mayor Frey's veto, the commissioner's seat would be vacated. However, since Mayor Frey has the power to appoint an interim commissioner, he is able to reappoint Barnette as the interim commissioner.

At the last council meeting, an item requesting the mayor to launch a national search for a commissioner was deleted from the agenda and no vote was held on the commissioner's appointment.

Barnette reappointment fails

Dig deeper:

Barnette failed to get enough votes for the appointment back in April. After the council's rejection, Mayor Frey vetoed the decision, which allowed Barnette to stay on as commissioner on an acting basis.

The council members who voted down Barnette raised issue with overspending in the Minneapolis Police Department last year.

Moving forward

What's next:

Barnette will continue to serve as the city looks for a new commissioner. Barnette says he's focused on completing the search for a new police chief, welcoming new fire chief Dr. Reginald Freeman, and overseeing the work to open the new South Minneapolis Community Safety Center.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Commissioner Barnette said:

"While I have yet to decide my next chapter, my work is not yet complete. It has truly been an honor to serve the City I love and to work alongside the dedicated staff who show up every day to keep people safe in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities. Their commitment inspires me, and I’m grateful for the trust our residents and the mayor have placed in me."