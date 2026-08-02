Plane crash in Dunn County: 2 hurt after takeoff from Boyceville Municipal Airport

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The Brief A small plane crashed Sunday, Aug. 2 in Hay River Township, located in Dunn County, Wisconsin. Two people were hospitalized after the crash, which happened shortly after takeoff. Federal authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.



A plane crash in Dunn County (Wis.) on Sunday sent two people to the hospital and has sparked an ongoing federal investigation.

Plane crashes in Hay River Township

What we know:

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Sunday near Boundary Road, north of State Highway 170. First responders from Dunn County, Boyceville Fire Department, Glenwood City Ambulance, Menomonie Fire and Ambulance, and the Wisconsin State Patrol all went to the scene.

The plane had just taken off from Boyceville Municipal Airport before going down, according to the sheriff’s office. A 36-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota was piloting the plane, and a 51-year-old man from Marshfield, Wis. was the passenger. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

The airplane has since been removed from the area. Multiple agencies worked together to secure the scene and provide medical care for those involved.

Federal investigation underway

Timeline:

The crash was reported at about 12:10 p.m. and emergency crews responded quickly to the site near Boundary Road. The Federal Aviation Administration’s Aviation Safety division and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available. The crash site was cleared after the plane was removed, but questions remain about what led to the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash. The names of those involved have not been made public, and no updates on their conditions have been shared.