What's news at 2026 Minnesota State Fair: Massive Ferris wheel highlights new attractions

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The Brief The 2026 Minnesota State Fair introduces major new attractions and infrastructure upgrades, highlighted by the America Wheel, the world's largest traveling observation wheel, along with new rides and special events. The America Wheel, standing 230 feet tall with 45 gondolas and 14-mile panoramic views, is the world's largest traveling observation wheel and replaces the previous Great Big Wheel. New Kidway rides include Pirate Jet and Ghost Pirate Dark Ride, both designed for younger guests.



The 2026 Minnesota State Fair introduces the America Wheel, a 230-foot-tall observation wheel featuring 45 gondolas, among other new attractions this year.

What's new in 2026 at the Minnesota State Fair

What we know:

The 2026 Minnesota State Fair features several large-scale additions and renovations. The new America Wheel stands 230 feet tall, making it the world's largest traveling observation wheel. It is 75 feet larger than the previous Great Big Wheel and offers 14-mile panoramic views from its 45 gondolas.

Significant infrastructure updates include the recently completed $24 million renovation of the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum. Additionally, the 4-H Building is scheduled to undergo a massive internal transformation following the conclusion of the fair.

Timeline:

The fair opens on August 27 with Minnesota State Patrol Day. The promotional exhibit Google Route 250 runs Aug. 27-29, while the Caribou Cozy Cabin, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Sargento Cheese Wheeler run Aug. 27-30.

Special events continue through early September. The Minnesota State Fair Flower Show runs August 31 through September 1, followed by the America250 touring exhibit from August 31 through September 3. On September 1, Military Appreciation Day features a military flyover and band performances. Science Museum of Minnesota paleontologists will appear at Fossil Corner during select hours Aug. 27-29 and Sept. 2-4.

The final stretch includes the PEPSI Zero Sugar challenge from September 3 through September 6. Beef cattle competitions take place at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum on September 5. Cultural Destinations Day is scheduled for September 6 at Dan Patch Park. The fair concludes on Labor Day, September 7, with a final Giant Sing Along performance.

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New rides

Local perspective:

New rides on the Mighty Midway and Kidway this year include:

Midway

Thor: Riders can unleash their inner Viking as Thor sends them soaring through the air with heart-pounding twists, turns and upside-down thrills.

Juke Box Funhouse: Riders rock their way through a music-themed fun house full of unexpected twists, fun surprises and legendary icons from across the decades. Perfect for the whole family.

Kidway

Pirate Jet: Little pirates can take the helm and enjoy a swashbuckling ride as their pirate ship glides through the air.

Ghost Pirate Dark Ride: Take a ride through a world of spooky fun where silly scares await around every turn. Designed with kids in mind, it’s just the right mix of goosebumps and giggles.

The backstory:

The 2026 season highlights a blend of modern progress and long-standing traditions. While the fair introduces new technology like the America Wheel, it also honors century-old staples such as the Tilt-A-Whirl, which is turning 100 years old.

The year is marked by multiple anniversaries across the grounds. The Minnesota Horticultural Society is celebrating 160 years, the CHS Miracle of Birth Center is marking 25 years, and the Eco Experience is observing its 20th anniversary. Even the fair's mascot, Fairchild, is celebrating its 60th birthday.

What they're saying:

The fair's theme pays homage to classic attractions and symbols. The fair’s 2026 Featured Design pays tribute to familiar State Fair attractions, foods and symbols.

What's next:

Following the close of the fair, the 4-H Building will begin its planned internal transformation.