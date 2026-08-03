Brooklyn Center teen accused of breaking into Minneapolis home, attempting to rape woman

The Brief A Brooklyn Center man is charged with attempted sexual assault and burglary after a violent attack at a Minneapolis home on July 31. Prosecutors say he entered the home without permission, assaulted a woman, and tried to use a taser and screwdriver. The man is in custody with bail set at $250,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victims.



A Brooklyn Center man faces serious charges after police say he broke into a Minneapolis home, assaulted a woman and attempted a sexual assault using force and weapons.

Police respond to violent assault at Minneapolis home

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, officers responded to a report of an assault at a Minneapolis home on July 31. They found an adult woman who said she was sitting on her couch when an unknown man, later identified as Cordero Orlando Ratcliff Jr., entered the living room naked from the waist down.

The complaint states Ratcliff approached the woman with a screwdriver, used a taser on her neck, legs and stomach, and tried to sexually assault her. The woman fought back, yelling for help and hitting him with her hands. Another woman in the home told police she heard the struggle and saw Ratcliff exposing himself and assaulting the first victim.

She said Ratcliff tried to use the taser on her as well, but she was able to shut a door to protect herself. Police say both women identified Ratcliff after officers arrested him nearby, based on 911 call descriptions.

The complaint says Ratcliff admitted to police that he entered the home without permission, assaulted the woman and said, "I tried to rape her." He told officers he did not know anyone at the address, had never been there before, and was just out walking and smoking weed before the attack. Ratcliff also admitted to having a screwdriver and taser, using them on the victim, and exposing himself.

Charges against Cordero Orlando Ratcliff Jr.

The backstory:

Ratcliff is charged with three felonies: Attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct with injury and coercion, first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, and first-degree burglary with assault. The complaint states Ratcliff is in custody, and bail is set at $250,000. He is ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Police say the attack was random, with Ratcliff stating he had no connection to the home or the people inside.

Timeline:

July 31: Assault reported at a Minneapolis home.

Police respond, speak with both victims and arrest Ratcliff nearby.

Ratcliff admits to entering the home, assaulting the woman, and attempting a sexual assault.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Ratcliff, who is 19, took a bus to south Minneapolis and entered the home through a back gate and door. He told police he had no destination in mind and did not know anyone at the address. The complaint details that he used a taser and screwdriver during the attack and admitted to exposing himself and trying to sexually assault the victim.

The charges carry serious penalties, including up to 30 years in prison if convicted. The community is reminded to stay alert and report suspicious activity, as police say this attack was random and the suspect had no prior connection to the victims.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the victims' conditions or whether Ratcliff has prior convictions. The next court date and additional information about the investigation have not been announced.