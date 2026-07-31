Lindell, Qualls face-off in Minnesota governor debate with primary two weeks away

The Brief Republican governor candidates Kendall Qualls and Mike Lindell debated key issues ahead of the state primary on Tuesday, August 11. Both candidates presented themselves as political outsiders with different approaches to taxes, government accountability and social service fraud. House Speaker Lisa Demuth, also a candidate, did not participate in the debate.



Two of the leading Republican candidates for governor faced off on Friday in a televised debate as the state primary approaches.

Republican candidates debate key issues ahead of primary

What we know:

Former health care executive Kendall Qualls and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell took part in a debate on Almanac, hosted by Twin Cities Public Television.

The debate lasted about half an hour and covered topics including immigration, health care reform, election integrity and fraud in state social service programs.

Both Qualls and Lindell described themselves as political outsiders. Qualls is endorsed by the state GOP party, while Lindell has the backing of President Trump.

Each candidate made their case for why they should be the next governor of Minnesota.

Lindell outlined his plan to eliminate income taxes in Minnesota, saying, "I'm looking to eliminate income taxes in Minnesota, being the 10th state to do that. A budget would be published this week, so people can say, well, everybody wants to cut taxes. I'll cut taxes if you vote for me. No, I'm actually going to put out there maybe in about six months. So, I want Minnesota to be a no-income-tax state, the 10th state to do it."

Qualls emphasized the need for business-oriented solutions, stating, "Where Mike and I have violent agreement, is that we need someone in this state leading that's outside of politics. It's going to be business-oriented solutions. I believe my solutions are better than Mike's."

Candidates address concerns about fraud in state programs

Why you should care:

The debate highlighted concerns about fraud in Minnesota's social service programs and government accountability.

Qualls called the fraud "a national embarrassment," saying, "The fraud we've had in our state has been a national embarrassment, and this is an embarrassment of poor leadership and not having accountability," said Qualls. He added, "There are two different systems that we have today in America. Those for the rest of us that are accountable and government or elected officials are in a different system. It's time to get back to one."

Lindell took a strong stance on accountability for politicians, saying, "Weren't they in on it? I think they should go to jail... These politicians need to go. Not enough people have been arrested," said Lindell.

The debate offered voters a chance to see how each candidate would address issues that affect Minnesotans, from taxes to public trust in government.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth did not participate in the debate, and the primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11.