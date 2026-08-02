Sophie Cunningham talks with Cheryl Reeve after comments on trans athletes

The Brief Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve publicly showed support for transgender kids and athletes ahead of and during a Sunday game against the Indiana Fever. The show of support followed comments made by Fever star Sophie Cunningham that have drawn both support and backlash. Reeve wore a "Trans Kids Belong" shirt on the sidelines and spoke with Cunningham before the game.



Cheryl Reeve and Sophie Cunningham had a mid-court chat on Sunday before the Minnesota Lynx took on the Indiana Fever, one day after Reeve had some strong words for Cunningham's comments on transgender athletes.

What Sophie Cunningham said

The backstory:

Last month, Cunningham was featured in an ESPN profile where she discussed trans athletes. In the profile, she said she wanted to "protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

Cunningham also stated that she does not hate trans people and that she's "here to extend love."

The comments generated backlash for Cunningham, to which she responded with a post that read simply: "I said what I said."

Since then, there have been rallies supporting Cunningham outside Fever road games in Seattle and Portland, then Minneapolis on Sunday.

Responding to boos in Portland, Cunningham said she wouldn't back down.

"I’m here to play basketball, but I’m also here to be me," she said. "I’m not going to shadow that or hide or dim my light just because maybe people don’t agree with that."

Big picture view:

The topic of trans athletes in women's sports has been in the headlines following a Supreme Court decision in June that upheld state bans on transgender athletes competing in girls sports.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the first half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (FOX 9)

Reeve speaks to Cunningham before game

What we know:

On the sidelines during the game, Reeve wore a shirt reading "Trans Kids Belong."

The shirt echoed comments Reeve made on Saturday ahead of the Fever matchup.

Before the game:

During the broadcast, ESPN showed video of Reeve and Cunningham having a discussion at mid-court. It's unclear exactly what was said during the conversation, but both sides seemed cordial.

In postgame, Reeve only said: "I think it’s great. I think both of us understand we have platforms. We both talked about wanting to, more than anything, educate. There are some things we have in common, maybe some things you differ on, just like any issues. I think it’s how you handle things. It was nice to be in-person for sure."

During the game:

Cunningham caught an elbow to the face in the second quarter from Nia Coffey. The officials actually called a foul on Cunningham on the play for a reach that happened before the elbow.

Reeve shows support for trans athletes

What they're saying:

Speaking on Saturday before the Lynx's matchup against Cunningham and the Indiana Fever, Cheryl Reeve made comments supporting trans kids and athletes. She also seemed to respond to Cunningham's comments without mentioning the player implicitly.

"It is not the case that we have, quote, biological men in girls’ locker rooms, the way it’s being phrased, the innuendo there that somehow transgender women are predators of some kind in the locker room," said Reeve. "There’s a lot of narrative that is problematic that we need to address. That is simply not what’s happening."

Reeve said she feels it's important to keep sports access open to everyone regardless of gender identity.

"Number one, we need to protect trans kids, every kid," said Reeve. "To me, it’s a human rights issue. Every kid has a right to sports. Regardless of gender diverse, transgender. Every kid has the right to access."

Reeve wants WNBA to set a policy

The other side:

Reeve admitted that at higher levels, the issue becomes more complicated, but she feels there are solutions that can be worked out. Reeve says she has even encouraged the WNBA to set a policy for the league.

"Now, what gets nuanced is when you’re beyond puberty, when you are an Olympic sport, when you have scholarships at stake, that sort of thing," she added. "That’s where I say that common-sense people get together, and you find common ground to find a way to be inclusive."

"I’ve chosen to educate myself about this space, I’ve chosen to listen to transgender families, and what I know is exclusion is not the answer. We’ve got to find the common ground and be inclusive."