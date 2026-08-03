Hortman assassin raises health complaints, conspiracies as state murder case kicks off

The Brief Vance Boelter, already convicted in federal court of killing Melissa and Mark Hortman and trying to kill Sen. John Hoffman and his family, faced new state murder charges Monday in Hennepin County. Boelter spoke at length in court about conspiracies, religious freedom, and health issues related to solitary confinement. The case did not move forward Monday, and the defendant remains in jail until the judge reviews written arguments from both sides.



A convicted assassin faces a new round of charges in Hennepin County court, bringing more pain for the families of his victims and renewed debate about justice in Minnesota.

State prosecution begins for convicted assassin

What we know:

Vance Boelter, who admitted in federal court to killing Melissa and Mark Hortman and attempting to kill Yvette, Hope and Sen. John Hoffman, appeared in Hennepin County court Monday on first-degree murder charges. He previously said he committed the attacks to damage Democrats and help Republicans.

What they're saying:

"Today is the next step to ensure accountability. The state has an obligation just as the federal government to hold him accountable," said Matt Forsgren, a civil attorney for the Hoffmans.

The hearing barely moved the case forward, as Judge Juan Hoyos assigned Boelter a public defender but made no rulings and the assassin entered no plea. The victims and their families declined to comment on his behavior in court.

Boelter’s complaints and court behavior

Local perspective:

The assassin barely spoke during his federal sentencing last month, but he talked at length Monday about conspiracies, religious freedom and his health.

He claimed he lost 36 pounds in 49 days, experienced vertigo and bloody stools in solitary confinement at Sherburne County, and said his health improved when he moved to the general population. Since arriving at Hennepin County jail last week, he has been kept in solitary again and complained about not seeing a pastor in person since his arrest last June.

The backstory:

Less than two weeks ago, Boelter was sentenced in federal court to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years for the killings in June 2025.

The state’s case is seen as another opportunity for prosecutors to represent Minnesota and protect lawmakers.

The maximum punishment Boelter faces in Minnesota is life without parole, which could act as protection in case of a federal pardon, something the Hoffmans’ attorney didn’t want to consider.

Forsgren said, "A pardon would be as depraved as the acts of the defendant."

What's next:

The defendant did not enter a plea Monday and will remain in Hennepin County jail for now, but that could change.

The judge will review written arguments from both the prosecution and the defense before the next step in the case.

His next court hearing is scheduled for the beginning of next month.