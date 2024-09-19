MN Secretary of State, other officials share early voting options

The Brief Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is speaking to reporters about early voting options ahead of the 2024 general election. State officials are also sharing information on election security and voter outreach initiatives. Early voting in Minnesota starts Friday, Sept. 20.



Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and other state officials answered questions about voting early in the 2024 general election.

The full news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul can be viewed above.

How to vote in Minnesota

Starting Friday, Sept. 20, voters can cast their ballot early by mail. This involves the ballot being sent to the voter's address.

Another option is to vote in-person early, which typically happens in a city or county office.

A third option is for voters to vote in-person on election day at a designated polling place on Nov. 5.

State officials also shared the number for their voting call center, which can be reached at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683).

Secretary of State Simon recommended that voters with questions go to this website to get the information they need, such as making sure their registration is updated, finding their polling place and viewing what is on their ballot.