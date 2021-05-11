MN House schedules recreational marijuana vote Thursday

Minnesota House Democrats have scheduled their recreational marijuana legalization bill for a floor vote Thursday.

If approved by both chambers and signed into law, the legislation would allow for the sale and possession of marijuana for adults in Minnesota. The legislation would come with a 10 percent sales tax. Those in the state's medical marijuana program would be exempt from that, however.

Minnesota would also join 15 other states that have legalized marijuana -- despite the fact that marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under federal law.

Even if the DFL-controlled House passes the bill, Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate oppose it. Republicans say they support a limited expansion of the state's medical marijuana program but will not consider recreational legalization this session.

The legislative session is set to adjourn on May 17.