MN authorities seek help in locating fugitive wanted for child sexual abuse charges

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several felony child sexual abuse material charges in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, and federal agencies are searching for 36-year-old William Guy Amick III, who also goes by "E". Amick is facing 13 felony counts in Fillmore County related to child sexual abuse materials involving multiple victims between the ages of newborn and 7 years old, according to a press release.

Authorities said Amick uses Artificial Intelligence to make himself sound and look like a female to chat with other men and create child sexual abuse material. According to charges filed on Thursday, Amick was "catfishing" a man in Washington State over video chats in 2022 and encouraged him to sexually abuse a child while he recorded the chats.

The BCA said over 200 videos of these alleged recordings were found on a device left at a house in Fillmore County. He stayed in the house for nearly two years, and the family who lived there didn’t know his true identity, according to court records.

He lived in Mabel and Rushford, Minnesota, until May 2023, and his whereabouts are unknown. The BCA said he may or may not still be in Minnesota, and he is also wanted in Pennsylvania for an "unrelated case of similar nature."

Investigators believe he receives money from people who support his online activities but added, "His financial supporters may not know his true identity nor be aware of his criminal activity," the BCA said in a press release.

Amick is 6-foot-3, 123 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. Court records say the FBI knows him for using a fake identity and moving around frequently. Federal marshals are also looking for him.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals online here or by calling 877-WANTED-2.