Minnesota drops 3,400+ Medicaid providers: How to find a new one

The Brief More than 3,000 Medicaid providers were dropped in Minnesota after a state review to address fraud and protect federal funding. Finding a new provider is challenging for some, with no responses from the remaining providers. Dropped providers can still offer services but cannot bill Medicaid until reinstated, and more than 800 are appealing the decision.



Thousands of Minnesotans could face challenges finding new Medicaid providers after the state disenrolled more than 3,000 from its approved list.

How Minnesotans are searching for new Medicaid providers

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) on Thursday announced that it had removed 3,411 Medicaid providers following a review aimed at rooting out fraud and preventing the Trump administration from withholding $2 billion in federal funding. The state has more than 300,000 Medicaid providers who offer services like housing and healthcare.

Many people are now left searching for new providers. FOX 9 called several providers on Friday and often reached only voicemail or heard endless ringing.

"The person you’re trying to reach is not available. At the tone, please record your message," said one automated message.

DHS has set up a webpage to help people find new providers. By clicking on "how to find a new provider," users are taken to a search page with dropdown menus to select the type of provider they need.

Some providers did answer calls. One Twin Cities provider said since the state disenrolled thousands, he has been flooded with calls from people looking for help.

The state’s response and ongoing challenges

Local perspective:

At a news conference on Friday, Gov. Tim Walz said, "Our top concern is that these services get delivered to the people who need them."

He added that the state is "trying to minimize the negative impact to people who depend on these programs."

What's next:

Even though the disenrolled providers can still offer services, they cannot bill Medicaid until they are reinstated.

More than 800 of the dropped providers are now appealing in hopes of getting back online.

The other side:

The White House has not responded to requests for comment about the status of the federal funding.

The Trump administration had imposed a May 31 deadline for Minnesota to complete its review.