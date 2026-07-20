3M Open field set: Scottie Scheffler, 144 players headed to TPC Twin Cities

The Brief The 2026 3M Open field features 53 of the world’s top 125 golfers and 21 countries represented. Defending champion Kurt Kitayama returns alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and other major winners. The tournament runs from July 20–26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.



The 3M Open is set to bring a world-class field and major champions to Minnesota for a week of top-tier golf and fan excitement.

Star-studded field announced for 2026 3M Open

What we know:

Tournament officials confirmed a 144-player field, including 53 of the top 125 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and golfers from 21 countries. Kurt Kitayama will defend his title and try to become the event’s first back-to-back winner.

What they're saying:

"The strength of this year’s field reflects the continued momentum of the 3M Open and the incredible support we've received from our fans, partners and volunteers," said Hollis Cavner, 3M Open Executive Director. "We're proud to welcome the world's best golfers to Minnesota, and we look forward to another unforgettable week of world-class competition, incredible fan engagement and celebrating the game of golf at TPC Twin Cities."

The field also features top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Gary Woodland and a mix of PGA TOUR stars, major champions, past winners and rising talent. The full field list was finalized on Friday, July 17. Players who finished in the Top 10 at the Open Championship or the Corales Puntacana Championship can still join and may replace the lowest-ranked qualified players.

The best of the 2026 3M Open field

Why you should care:

Past 3M Open champions in the field:

• Kurt Kitayama (2025)

Lee Hodges (2023)

Tony Finau (2022)

Cameron Champ (2021)

Major champions in the field:

Hideki Matsuyama (Masters 2021)

Scottie Scheffler (Masters 2022, 2024; PGA Championship 2025; The Open 2025; THE PLAYERS 2023, 2024)

Jason Day (PGA Championship 2015; THE PLAYERS 2016)

Lucas Glover (U.S. Open 2009)

Gary Woodland (U.S. Open 2019)

Brian Harman (The Open 2023)

Recent PGA TOUR winners in 2026:

Scottie Scheffler – American Express

Ricky Castillo – Puerto Rico Open

Gary Woodland – Texas Children’s Houston Open

Brandt Snedeker – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Steven Fisk – ISCO Championship

Tom Kim – Genesis Scottish Open

Fan favorites and notables:

Joel Dahmen

Tony Finau

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Tom Kim

Matt Kuchar

Neal Shipley

Minnesota and regional ties:

Thomas Campbell – Savage, Minnesota resident and University of Minnesota alum

Muzzy Donohue – 2026 Minnesota State Open winner

Tom Hoge – Fargo native with Minnesota junior golf roots

Troy Merritt – Grew up in Minnesota, attended Winona State University

Erik van Rooyen – University of Minnesota alum

Late withdrawals: The biggest name among the late withdrawals is Jordan Spieth. Players can withdraw from the 3M Open at any time, up until their first round time on Thursday.

Big picture view:

The 3M Open, Minnesota’s only PGA TOUR event, debuted in 2019. The host is TPC Twin Cities, a par-72, 7,164-yard course designed by Arnold Palmer and Tom Lehman, which has hosted top-level golf for years and is known for its natural beauty and challenging layout.