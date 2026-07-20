Helix Apartments fire: Red Cross shelter open for displaced St. Louis Park residents

The Brief A fire destroyed about 90 units at Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park on Friday, July 17. The American Red Cross opened a shelter for displaced residents at St. Louis Park Middle School. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and recovery efforts are ongoing.



A major fire at Helix Apartments has left dozens of families displaced and sparked a large community response.

Fire damages Helix Apartments, displaces residents

What we know:

Firefighters from St. Louis Park and several metro agencies responded to a fire at Helix Apartments in the 7500 block of Hwy. 7 at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

About 90 units on the west side of the complex were destroyed, while the east side had only light smoke damage. By July 18, the east side of the building was returned to property management, who will work with residents on when they can move back in.

The entire complex was back under property management’s control by July 19. The American Red Cross opened a shelter for displaced residents at St. Louis Park Middle School, providing a safe place to stay and meals. Social workers are also available on site to help residents recover from the fire. The St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP) is offering supplies such as clothes, food, hygiene products and baby items.

Community members can donate to STEP online to help families with food, clothes, gas gift cards and diapers. The city thanked partner agencies and the community for their quick and generous support in gathering supplies and caring for residents.

The city’s next steps

Why you should care:

The city will work with property management as they clear the site, help residents return to safe parts of the building and consider rebuilding the damaged section. They’ll also help coordinate resources with the property owner, insurers, relief organizations and other service providers.

Residents who need shelter should go to Door 6 on the northwest corner of St. Louis Park Middle School at 2025 Texas Ave. S. Shelter, meals and support services are available for those affected. The fire investigation is ongoing, and property management will keep residents updated on when they can return to their homes.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and there’s no timeline yet for when all residents can return to their units.