Large fire at Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park leaves several residents displaced

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The Brief A large fire blazed at the Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park Friday evening. Fire officials say that the blaze may have started on a third floor balcony. No injuries have been reported, but many residents have been displaced.



A large fire burned at a St. Louis Park apartment building Friday evening, displacing many residents.

Helix Apartment fire

What we know:

According to St. Louis Park city officials, around 4:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Helix Apartments.

At the scene, fire crews found a large blaze. Officials say the fire may have started on a third-floor balcony, but they have not officially confirmed that.

Multiple agencies are working on the fire, which continues to burn.

The Salvation Army has been called to the scene to help with multiple displaced residents.

No injuries have been reported.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A blazes at the Helix Apartment in St. Louis Park, displacing many residents. From: FOX 9

What they're saying:

Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) released the following statement:

"I’m thankful for the brave first responders who are on the scene right now responding to the fire at the Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park. I’m also thinking of all those who have been affected by this devastating fire. My office will assist those impacted in any way we can, and will share further updates and ways to help those who may be displaced as soon as possible."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.