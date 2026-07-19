Reign Event Center mass shooting: Witness says she was 3 feet from gunfire

The Brief Nine people were shot outside the Reign Event Center on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis early Sunday. Victims include seven men and two women, ages 18 to 27, with two men suffering life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating the shooting, which followed an altercation, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A night out in Minneapolis turned chaotic when gunfire erupted outside a downtown nightclub, leaving nine people wounded.

Mass shooting outside Reign Event Center

What we know:

Officers arrived at the Reign Event Center on Hennepin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. and quickly called for backup after discovering multiple people had been shot. The victims are seven men and two women, all between 18 and 27 years old. According to police, the shooting began after an altercation, and investigators are looking into whether someone may have fired from a vehicle.

Police say two men are in life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made as of Sunday night, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact them.

A witness describes the chaos and fear

What they're saying:

"Once they ringed out that second, third, fourth, fifth time, yeah, it's it's time to go," said La'Nay Wright, who was standing in line outside the club celebrating her birthday when the shooting started. "No soon as they walk off, everything just it went down hill from there," said Wright.

Wright described hearing about ten gunshots and running for cover with several other women. "One ranged out, and then we heard like two-three more come behind, and then we like heard five more come behind. We running in different directions. You got people running upstairs. You got people running this way. People running in the street," said Wright.

Wright said she tried to help others get to safety. "It’s like five more girls where I was, I'm trying to carry them to the alley while I'm trying to carry myself to the alley because I don't know where these shots are coming from," said Wright. She added, "I've been crying since I got home because, like, I could have been one of the people that got hit, and I got kids."

Mayor calls for action, community support

Why you should care:

In a statement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "This is a stark reminder that keeping our streets safe requires every tool available. We need partnerships where the perpetrators of these acts are arrested and prosecuted, we need to continue hiring more police officers to both investigate and prevent gun crimes..."

The mayor’s comments highlight the ongoing concern about gun violence in the city and the need for community involvement and law enforcement support to address it.

Wright said after her experience, she will think twice about going out at night.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on any suspects, and it is still unclear who fired the shots or what exactly led to the altercation. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.