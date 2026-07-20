St. Paul triple homicide: Person of interest in custody after apartment shooting

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department says three people were found dead after a shooting inside an apartment complex leasing office Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting just after 4 p.m. on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue, where three people were found dead. St. Paul police say a person of interest was taken into custody at around 9:45 Monday night.



The St. Paul Police Department says a person of interest is in custody after three people were fatally shot inside an apartment complex leasing office Monday afternoon.

St. Paul homicide investigation

What we know:

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said at a Monday evening news conference that officers responded just after 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue, which is near the Davern Park Apartments. When officers arrived, they found three people dead inside the leasing area of an apartment complex.

Police say the building was immediately evacuated for the safety of other residents, as law enforcement conducted its investigation.

"This is an unbelievable big tragedy for our city, and it will not be accepted," Henry said. "To the individual or individuals responsible, turn yourself in, because we will find you and hold you accountable. This community does not accept this type of behavior, it is not going to be allowed here and we will bring you to justice."

St. Paul police say a person of interest was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Shooting investigation

What they're saying:

Henry said the alleged suspect in the incident is known to police. They conducted at least one search warrant at a separate location, but it didn't result in any evidence.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating any possible connections between the suspect and victims. The incident remains under investigation. Authorities haven't said what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (651) 266-5650. Authorities say these are the ninth, 10th and 11th homicides of 2026 in Saint Paul.