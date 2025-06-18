This is Minnesota's first license for a recreational cannabis cultivation business

The Brief Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management’s says Herb Quest, LLC – a microbusiness located in Pine County with the primary focus on the outdoor cultivation of cannabis plants - is the recipient of the first-ever business license. Earlier in June, the OCM’s cannabis license lottery provided 249 license lottery winners a path toward legitimate business. Minnesota’s recreational cannabis industry has been marred with setbacks since becoming legal in August 2023 — from turmoil over who will head the agency, to its application site crashing on the eve of its deadline.



With the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management’s (OCM) first-ever lottery license in the books, the state has announced its first official business license to begin recreational cannabis cultivation.

Cannabis cultivation license

What we know:

In an announcement on Wednesday, the OCM said it had issued its first license to Herb Quest, LLC – a microbusiness located in Pine County with the primary focus on the outdoor cultivation of cannabis plants.

What they're saying:

"Issuing the first business license is a major milestone for the office," said OCM Interim Director Eric Taubel in a statement accompanying the announcement. "With our first licensed cultivator now able to begin growing plants, and more than 600 businesses within the final steps of completing their applications and securing approvals from local governments, we are now seeing the first pieces of Minnesota’s adult-use market fall into place."

Cannabis business in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Earlier in June, the OCM’s cannabis license lottery provided 249 license lottery winners a path toward legitimate business. Most were social equity applicants previously harmed by marijuana laws.



The winners joined nearly 400 microbusinesses in the final stages of approval that will still need to fulfill final requirements at their city or county levels, as well as have a final inspection by the OCM.

A reported 527 applicants were still left empty-handed, with several alleging the process was unfair.

Slow burn

Why you should care:

From turmoil over who will head the agency, to its application site crashing on the eve of its deadline, Minnesota’s recreational cannabis industry has been marred by setbacks since becoming legal in August 2023.

By the time dispensaries officially open for Minnesotans, state officials will have oversaw one of the slowest roll-outs in the nation.

While non-tribal entrepreneurs wait for statewide approval, White Earth Nation announced its tribal-owned, off-reservation retail stores in Moorhead and St. Cloud.

What's next:

The OCM will hold its next retail lottery on July 22, 2025.