MN cannabis business application system shuts down hours before licensing deadline

The Brief Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management licensing website shut down at 9 p.m. on Friday, leaving business applicants scrambling to complete the process by the 11:59 p.m. deadline. Officials with Accela, the third-party vendor, say the site was back up and running by 4 a.m. Saturday. OCM officials say they have extended the deadline to apply for a license to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.



What happened

Why you should care:

Officials with OCM’s third-party vendor Accela say the system underwent maintenance Friday night shortly after 9 p.m. The online licensing system was down until 4 a.m. Saturday, and is now back on.

OCM officials say because of the maintenance and the website shut down, they extended their licensing deadline to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Applying? What you need to do

Timeline:

People seeking to apply for a license before midnight should do so through the Accela portal. OCM officials say they’re continuing to monitor customer service, but responses could be delayed.

Open for business

What we know:

The OCM will begin accepting license applications on Feb. 18 through March 15.

Both social equity and general applications will be accepted for an array of license types, including: Microbusiness, Mezzobusiness, Cultivator, Manufacturer, Retailer, Wholesaler, Transporter, Testing facility, Delivery service, and Medical cannabis combination business.

There are caps on some of the licenses, including mezzobusiness (100 licenses allowed), cultivators (50 licenses allowed), manufacturers (24 licenses), and retailers (150 licenses).

The state says half of the capped licenses will be split half-and-half between social equity applicants and general applicants.

What we don't know:

It's still not clear exactly when dispensaries in Minnesota will be up and running.