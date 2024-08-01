Minnesota's cannabis law: 1 year later, law is still hazy

It was August 1, 2023, when self-described weed nerds at First Avenue were celebrating the legalization of recreational marijuana. But experts say while Minnesota has come a long way when it comes to legal weed in the last year, it still has a long way to go.

"I think we're at a really exciting juncture now for the industry here in Minnesota," said Leili Fatehi from Blunt Strategies, a cannabis government relations and policy firm.

Since the state made smoking marijuana legal last August, only a handful of dispensaries have opened on tribal land where the public can buy it.

The state is still working out the rules and licensing process for other dispensaries, which probably won't open until sometime next year.

"So there are currently still no state-licensed adult-use cannabis dispensaries. Those won't be opening up until probably closer to the end of 2025," said Fatehi.

Until then, Minnesotans who want marijuana can grow their own with state law allowing up to 8 plants per household, but only 4 can be mature and flowering at a time.

Experts say a contradictory state law says you can only have two pounds of marijuana in your home, so amateur growers should be aware they could yield more than 2 pounds from 4 plants.

"But the law does allow for gifting under two ounces, as long as it's not for remuneration, and so those green thumbs can give away their bounty to their friends," said Fatehi.

Also in the last year, THC beverages have become a big business in Minnesota, bringing in nearly $200 million according to one industry estimate.

The THC in those drinks all comes from hemp. More potent marijuana-infused beverages should arrive by the end of next year.

"The industry is going to continue evolving, especially over the next couple of years," said Fatehi.