Moorhead, St. Cloud getting retail cannabis stores from White Earth Nation tribal company

White Earth Nation announced its tribally-owned cannabis company, Waabigwan Mashkiki, will open off-reservation retail stores in Moorhead and St. Cloud. The stores will be the first tribal cannabis enterprise shops in the state to operate off-reservation under the new compact. Grand opening dates have not yet been announced.



Waabigwan Mashkiki, which directly translates to "flower medicine" in Ojibwe, will open cannabis shops in Moorhead and St. Cloud after the White Earth Nation announced the signing of a "landmark cannabis regulatory compact with the State of Minnesota."

Big picture view:

Waabigwan Mashkiki is a tribally-owned cannabis company that will be the first tribal cannabis enterprise shop in Minnesota to operate off-reservation, according to a news release from the White Earth Nation.

Opening dates have not yet been announced.

White Earth Nation officials said the compact was authorized under Minnesota's 2023 adult-use cannabis law and allows the tribe to run cannabis businesses statewide.

The agreement states that oversight will be run by the Minnesota Office of Management, but the tribe's jurisdiction and sovereignty will still be honored.

Tribal officials say one of the stores is set to open in the Fargo-Moorhead metro area with the goal of providing "safe, legal cannabis to western Minnesota."

The other store will open in St. Cloud and focus on "education, harm reduction, and responsible use."

What they're saying:

The Office of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the law will enhance public health and safety, ensure a lawful and well-regulated cannabis market, encourage economic development and provide financial benefits to both the state and Tribal Nations.

Waabigwan Mashkiki CEO released a statement saying "This is a proud moment for The White Earth Reservation. The ability to open stores in cities like Moorhead and St. Cloud, means we can bring White Earth’s mission of healing and wellness to a broader community while asserting sovereign rights and building sustainable economic futures for the people of White Earth."

Chairman of the White Earth Reservation Business Committee Michael Fairbanks said "Waabigwan Mashkiki is more than a business — it is a reflection of our values as Anishinaabe people. This compact shows what’s possible when tribal sovereignty is respected and supported. We are leading this effort not only for economic development, but for the health, healing, and future of our people."