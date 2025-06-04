Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Sioux Falls City FC: Watch on FOX 9, stream here

The Brief After starting the season 4-4 and leading USL-W play in the Heartland Division, Minnesota Aurora FC take on Sioux Falls FC on Friday at 7 p.m. Led by new coach Jen Larrick, Aurora is seeking to maintain a perfect regular-season record and defend its Heartland Division title. You can watch all Aurora home games live game on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and FOX 9's YouTube channel.



Starting the season 4-4 and leading USL-W play in the Heartland Division, Minnesota Aurora FC take on Sioux Falls FC on Friday at 7 p.m.

Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC – How to watch

How to watch:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9, as well as streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, in the player above, on FOX9.com, on FOX LOCAL Mobile and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

FOX 9 will broadcast every home game this season.

Aurora 2025 season

Why you should care:

Minnesota Aurora FC has six total regular season home matches at TCO Stadium, and you can watch the remaining four on FOX 9/FOX 9+, FOX9.com or the FOX LOCAL app for your smart TV or phone.

Here’s the remaining 2025 regular season home schedule:

4 p.m. June 8: Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast

7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC

4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC

7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

How to watch Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL

What to do:

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.



With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

New leadership for Aurora

Dig deeper:

In January, Minnesota Aurora FC named Jenn Larrick their new head coach for the 2025 season. She was an assistant for Nicole Lukic for two seasons, including a run to the USL-W title game in the team’s inaugural season.

She’ll replace Colette Montgomery, who spent one season as Aurora’s head coach and led Minnesota to a Heartland Division title. In three seasons, Minnesota Aurora FC has not lost a regular season match.