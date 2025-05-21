Minnesota Aurora FC 2025 home opener: How to watch

article

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC hosts Rochester FC in its 2025 home opener Thursday night at TCO Stadium. It's a game you can watch on FOX 9+, our FOX Local app and our YouTube page. You can watch all Minnesota Aurora FC home games on FOX 9+. Led by new coach Jen Larrick, Aurora is seeking to maintain a perfect regular season record and defend its Heartland Division title.



Minnesota Aurora FC opens the 2025 regular season Thursday night at TCO Stadium, and it’s a game you can watch on FOX 9+.

Aurora vs. Rochester FC – How can I watch?

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC hosts Rochester FC to open USL-W play in the Heartland Division Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium, and you can watch the game on multiple FOX 9 platforms.

The game will be broadcast locally on FOX 9+. It is available over-the-air for free. Here's where you can find it:

Over-the-air channel 9.2

Comcast channel 10/807

DirecTV channel 29

DISH channel 29

Spectrum channel 10

Mediacom channel 10/803

You can also watch the game on our FOX Local app on your Smart TV, and your mobile phone. You'll also be able to watch games on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Minnesota Aurora FC home games on FOX 9+

Why you should care:

You can watch every Minnesota Aurora FC home game in 2025 on FOX 9+, on FOX9.com and on our YouTube page. The 2025 regular season features six home matches.

Here’s a look at the schedule after Thursday’s home opener:

2025 home schedule:

7 p.m. June 6: Minnesota Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC

4 p.m. June 8: Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast

7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC

4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC

7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

New leadership for Aurora

New coach Jenn Larrick:

For the third straight season, Minnesota Aurora FC has a new head coach. Jen Larrick replaces Colette Montgomery. Larrick was an assistant for two seasons under Nicole Lukic, including Aurora’s inaugural season where it went to the USL-W title game.

Minnesota Aurora won the Heartland Division title last season with a 10-0-2 record. The franchise has yet to lose a regular season match. They scored 61 goals and allowed just six.