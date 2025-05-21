Minnesota Aurora FC 2025 home opener: How to watch
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC opens the 2025 regular season Thursday night at TCO Stadium, and it’s a game you can watch on FOX 9+.
Aurora vs. Rochester FC – How can I watch?
What we know:
Minnesota Aurora FC hosts Rochester FC to open USL-W play in the Heartland Division Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium, and you can watch the game on multiple FOX 9 platforms.
The game will be broadcast locally on FOX 9+. It is available over-the-air for free. Here's where you can find it:
- Over-the-air channel 9.2
- Comcast channel 10/807
- DirecTV channel 29
- DISH channel 29
- Spectrum channel 10
- Mediacom channel 10/803
You can also watch the game on our FOX Local app on your Smart TV, and your mobile phone. You'll also be able to watch games on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.
Minnesota Aurora FC home games on FOX 9+
Why you should care:
You can watch every Minnesota Aurora FC home game in 2025 on FOX 9+, on FOX9.com and on our YouTube page. The 2025 regular season features six home matches.
Here’s a look at the schedule after Thursday’s home opener:
2025 home schedule:
- 7 p.m. June 6: Minnesota Aurora vs. Sioux Falls FC
- 4 p.m. June 8: Minnesota Aurora vs. RKC Third Coast
- 7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC
- 4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC
- 7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC
New leadership for Aurora
New coach Jenn Larrick:
For the third straight season, Minnesota Aurora FC has a new head coach. Jen Larrick replaces Colette Montgomery. Larrick was an assistant for two seasons under Nicole Lukic, including Aurora’s inaugural season where it went to the USL-W title game.
Minnesota Aurora won the Heartland Division title last season with a 10-0-2 record. The franchise has yet to lose a regular season match. They scored 61 goals and allowed just six.