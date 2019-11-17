Missing woman found safe in Bemidji, Minnesota

article

Update: Police say Billye was found safe.

Police are asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen Saturday night in Bemidji, Minnesota.

According to police, 29-year-old Billye Nelson was last seen walking outside Bar 209 at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Billye is 5’9” and 165 lbs with blue eyes with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and black shoes

Anyone with information regarding Billye’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.