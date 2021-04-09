Missing woman found safe after last seen leaving work in Eden Prairie

article

UPDATE: Suzanne Merkl has been found safe, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing 54-year-old woman last seen leaving her work.

Suzanne Merkl of Minneapolis was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday walking away from her work in the Preserve Village shopping mall in the 9600 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway. From there, she turned and went southbound along Hennepin Town Road.

At the time, Merkl was wearing denim jeans with a short-sleeved dark shirt and black smock.

