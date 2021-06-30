Expand / Collapse search

Missing: Vulnerable adult man last seen in Minneapolis Wednesday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Ahmed Ali was last seen Wednesday morning in Minneapolis. (Minneapolis Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a vulnerable adult man has been missing since 10:30 a.m. this morning. 

Police say Ahmed Ali, 83, was last seen on the 2000 block of Portland Avenue South. 

He is described as a Somali male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black/gray hair and facial hair. 

He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and traditional Somali attire on the lower half of this body, police say. 

Anyone who sees Ali is asked to call 911. 