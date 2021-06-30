Missing: Vulnerable adult man last seen in Minneapolis Wednesday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a vulnerable adult man has been missing since 10:30 a.m. this morning.
Police say Ahmed Ali, 83, was last seen on the 2000 block of Portland Avenue South.
He is described as a Somali male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black/gray hair and facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt and traditional Somali attire on the lower half of this body, police say.
Anyone who sees Ali is asked to call 911.