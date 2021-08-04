Missing: Man with dementia left North St. Paul home early Wednesday

article

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing man with dementia who left his St. Paul home around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, Patrick Albert McNeely, 88, left his home in North St. Paul around 1 a.m. but has not returned home.

Patrick suffers from dementia and gets confused easily. Officials said he left in his vehicle, a tan 2012 Chevy Silverado bearing MN Plate DDD294. He left his phone and ID at home. Patrick is 5’8" tall, 240 lbs, with white hair and green eyes.

At about 10 a.m., Patrick used his credit card at the Kwik Trip in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin. Officials say he has no ties to the area, and it is unclear where he may be headed.

Advertisement

If you have any information, please contact the North St. Paul Police at 651-747-2406 or dial 911.