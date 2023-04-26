Missing Madeline Kingsbury: Winona authorities make new request in search efforts

Winona's law enforcement has issued new requests to property owners in the ongoing search for Madeline Kingsbury.

Maddi went missing on March 31 and has not had any contact with friends or family since. The father of her children is believed to have been the last person to see her. You can find a timeline of the case here.

The Winona Police Department and Winona County Emergency Management are making new requests for property owners in Winona and Fillmore counties to report old wells from before 1925, old homesteads, windmills, or sinkholes, as this information is not available in records and could lead to new searches. Those with information are encouraged to contact search@co.winona.mn.us.

Law enforcement is also partnering with Maddi’s family to request that all property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties to place a blue checkmark in an easily visible place if they consent to have their property searched.

"Volunteers will only be looking for Maddi, signs of disturbance or something out of the ordinary. They will not be entering any homes or other structures on the property… volunteers will also confirm with the property owner that it’s ok to search," Winona police said in a statement.

After the property has been searched, volunteers or the homeowner will place a blue ribbon around the mailbox indicating to others the property has already been checked.

The search efforts have been ongoing since Maddi disappeared nearly a month ago. The Facebook page Finding Madeline Kingsbury scheduled another group search for Saturday at the Whispering Hills Girl Scout Camp in Houston, Minnesota. To register and learn more about the search, click here.

"If you want to volunteer for a search, we ask you to make safety your top priority. Please do not search alone, don’t search dangerous areas and don’t enter the water. We don’t want anyone to get lost or hurt, which would also pull resources from our search for Maddi," police said.

Authorities say they receive tips daily and review each one. Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online here.

Winona police said they are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest in the case. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.