Missing Madeline Kingsbury: Search for Winona woman to continue this week

Searches for the Winona woman, missing for over a week, will continue this week.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, hasn't been heard from since she didn't show up for work on March 31, Winona police say.

Organizers in Fillmore County say they will be conducting smaller-scale searches, not led by police, Monday through Friday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. There is a link to sign up to help search.

Organizers ask that any possible findings be shared with the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at search@co.fillmore.mn.us.

Police also ask residents of Fillmore County to report any signs of suspicious activity, specifically between 8 a.m. on March 31, and 4 p.m. on April 1, along the Highway 43 corridor in both Winona and Fillmore counties.

Kingsbury is described as 5-foot-4-inches tall and about 135 points with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Winona police at 507-457-6288.