Missing: 73-year-old man with health issues walked away from St. Paul home Saturday

article

Police are asking for help locating a missing St. Paul man who is recovering from a stroke and walked away from his home Saturday morning.

According to police, 73-year-old You Houa Thao walked away from his home on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

He also has diabetes and typically only goes for short walks, so his family is worried. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy sweatpants and black slippers. He is 5'0'' tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes. He also uses a cane.

If you've seen Thao or know where he is, please call 911.