Police are asking for help locating a missing girl who was last seen Saturday in Minneapolis.

According to police, 11-year-old Demiiyah Star Martin was last seen on the 600 block of Carew Drive. She is described as a Black female, 5'2'' tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair with green tips/braids.

Anyone who has information on Demiiyah is asked to call 911 immediately.