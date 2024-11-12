Minnesota's workplace injury, illnesses declined from 2022 to 2023

The Brief A new survey from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) accounts for the estimated workplace injuries and illnesses that have occurred throughout Minnesota in 2023. Results show that Minnesota workers had an estimated 2.9 workplace injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time-equivalent (FTE) workers, a decline from the 3.8 average in 2022. The industries with the highest total injury and illness rates were state hospitals, private-industry couriers and messengers and state police protection, according to survey results.



New survey data shows that Minnesota’s estimated workplace injury and illnesses incidents decreased from 2022 to 2023, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says.

What we know

According to an annual occupational Injuries and illnesses survey, Minnesota workers had an estimated 2.9 recordable, nonfatal, workplace injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time-equivalent (FTE) workers in 2023. During 2022, the same survey found an estimated 3.8 cases per worker.

The survey estimated Minnesota had 65,100 workers with workplace injuries and illnesses in 2023, compared to 85,400 estimated cases for 2022.

In 2023, Minnesota workers covered by the survey were approximately 2.85 million, compared to 2.79 million in 2022.

Nationally, an estimated 3,200,200 workplace injuries and illnesses were reported in private- and public-sector workplaces for 2023 – an average of 2.7 cases per 100 FTE workers.

Other results

The survey also determined several other data points relating to workplace injury and illnesses.

The industries with the highest total injury and illness rates were state hospitals (17.7 cases per 100 workers), private-industry couriers and messengers (13.9) and state police protection (13.1).

An estimated 22,800 workers had at least one day away from work after the day of injury, resulting in one case per 100 workers – a decline from the 1.7 average in 2022.

An estimated 56,000 injury and illness cases were reported in the private sector, accounting for 86% of all recordable cases in 2023.

What they’re saying

"These survey results are a good reminder about how important it is for workplaces to focus attention each day to safety and health programs that improve safety and health outcomes for workers, reduce preventable work-related injuries and illnesses," Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said in a statement accompanying the results.