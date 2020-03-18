St. Joseph's Hospital staff write encouraging messages on windows
It's a trying time for health care workers, but staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul are sharing messages of positivity amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Minnesota inmate, prison employee test positive for COVID-19
The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed two cases of COVID-19 within its prison system.
Minneapolis neighbors cheer health care workers from North Loop balconies
People in the North Loop are raising their voices in support of health care workers who don't have the option of staying home.
1 in 5 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are health care workers, MDH says
Of the state’s 503 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 133 are health care workers, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
'Do not call 911 if you think you have COVID-19,' Hennepin County first responders urge
Law enforcement agencies in Hennepin County are telling residents not to call 911 if they think they have the coronavirus as many agencies are already seeing a rise in 911 medical calls related to COVID-19.
Nurses vote they have 'no confidence' in M Health Fairview leadership's pandemic response
M Health Fairview nurses belonging to the Minnesota Nurses Association held a vote to show they have "no confidence" in hospital management's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
St. Paul Fire graduates new class early, adopts new procedures amid pandemic
When the call goes out, St. Paul firefighters respond no matter what, but in the current landscape it’s even more of an unknown.
Now a COVID-19 specialty facility, new patients begin moving in to transformed Bethesda Hospital
In just days, 50 patients were moved out of St. Paul’s Bethesda Hospital and the building was transformed into a COVID-19 specific treatment facility.
Twin Cities hospitals accepting medical masks from hobby seamstresses, but questions about effectiveness remain
With a shortage of medical masks across the country due to COVID-19, hobby seamstresses are stepping up to the call for help.
Minnesota National Guard delivers 81K masks, other protective gear to MDH warehouse
Over the weekend Governor Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard and gave them their first assignment. Here’s what the guard’s Joint Chief of Staff says the guard will and won’t be doing to help during the Coronavirus pandemic.
How Minnesota emergency crews are adapting response amid the pandemic
The novel coronavirus pandemic is changing the way some frontline emergency workers are doing their job in the name of health and safety.
Blood donors needed, but advised to make appointments first
The American Red Cross is getting an overwhelming response to its initial call for blood donations.
HealthPartners employees petition for more protective equipment, better leave and hazard pay
HealthPartners employees are calling on the healthcare company to give them more protective equipment, expand their paid leave and provide them hazard pay during the COVID-19 crisis.
How you can help Minnesota nurses and first responders
As supply becomes short, health care leaders are searching for protective equipment donations, like masks, from members of the public.
Cars line up to donate masks for Minnesota nurses as global demand for gear increases
Nurses and health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, who are struggling to find masks, received support from members of the community on Saturday.
Minnesota governor signs order directing National Guard to help get masks for nurses
As nurses in Minnesota struggle to find protective gear, Gov. Walz is directing the Minnesota National Guard to assist in efforts to get more gear for frontline health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota Nurses Association calling for N95 face mask donations amid shortage
Due to a "drastic shortage" in Twin Cities hospitals, the Minnesota Nurses Association is calling for the public to donate N95 face masks.
Minnesota grocery stores increasing wages for workers on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic
Grocery store chains across Minnesota are increasing wages for their employees who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesota governor classifies food distribution workers as emergency workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has classified food distribution workers including store clerks, stockers and others as Tier 2 Emergency workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Minnesota Grocers Association.
Health care workers worry about exposing families to coronavirus
Nurses and health care workers are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and ready to battle even with a lot of obstacles and unknowns. However, a lurking concern for any doctor or nurse is bringing the virus home with them.