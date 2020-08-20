Minnesota's unemployment rate down to 7.7% statewide, but job growth slows in July

article

Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 7.7 percent in July, down from 8.6 percent in June and a record-high 9.9 percent in May.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic set in this year, the rate was 2.9 percent.

Between February and May, Minnesota lost 258,000 jobs and gained back about 88,000 jobs since May in a slow-going economic recovery.

Minnesota’s economic recovery slowed considerably in July. In June, the state had 2,846,000 people employed, which was up 79,000 from May. In July, the state had 2,855,000 people employed, which was up 9,000 from June.

“We’re moving in the right direction, but job growth is slowing, a sign that this recovery will likely take some time,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

Black Minnesotans have been hit harder by unemployment than other racial groups statewide. The unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans was 15.3 percent in July. The rate for Hispanic Minnesotans was 8.6 percent in July and 6.3 percent for White Minnesotans.

Largest job gains were seen in the leisure, hospitality, accommodation and food services sectors. Arts, entertainment, recreation and government jobs also increased.

Four sectors lost jobs in July, including professional and business services, information, construction, mining and logging.