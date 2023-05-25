Minnesota's hours worked is down, productivity up, data show

article

Minnesota was one of only two states that saw the number of hours worked decline in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Minnesota and Nebraska were the only states, plus the District of Columbia, that saw hours worked decline in the private nonfarm sector. Minnesota's hours worked dropped by 0.5% and Nebraska's dropped by 0.2%.

Despite a dip in hours worked, Minnesota saw its productivity increase by 1.7%. Nebraska's productivity increased by 1.6%.

For Minnesota's neighbors, productivity in North Dakota decreased by 5.1%, while South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin's productivity all increased by 1.1%, 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.