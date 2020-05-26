Minnesota's Adjutant General nominated to be next Army National Guard director

article

The top commander of the Minnesota Air and Army National Guard has been tapped to be the next director of the Army National Guard at the National Guard Bureau.

President Donald Trump appointed Major General Jon A. Jensen to serve this role. The nomination still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Since 2017, Major General Jensen has served as Minnesota Adjutant General, a position that is part of the governor's cabinet and is the head the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs. Major General Jensen has been a part of the National Guard for 37 years.

“I want to congratulate Major General Jensen on this appointment and thank him for his outstanding work as Minnesota’s Adjutant General," said Governor Walz in a statement. "Those who know Major General Jensen are not surprised he's been picked for this top position. Not only has he served our state well, but he's worked with his colleagues across the country to build relationships and expand the partnership between National Guard forces and the federal Government."

The Adjutant General serves a seven-year term and is appointed by the governor. More details on the selection process of the next adjutant general will be released in the coming days.