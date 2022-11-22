Minnesotans welcome start of holiday season

Thanksgiving is still a couple of days away, but Minnesotans are already getting ready for the start of the Christmas and Holiday season.

It might have a little something to do with that festive, early coating of snow much of the state saw last week.

Since the flakes started falling, customers have been pouring into Bachman's Garden Center for festive items to decorate both inside and outside their homes.

"I call it mood snow where it just sort of gets you in the mood. It was a little early this year, but it just sort of kicked everything into high gear," Karen Bachman Thull of Bachman's told FOX 9.

One of the most popular things patrons are picking up is greenery for pots and planters.

"It's going to be a beautiful warm week for the rest of this thanksgiving week and the soil will sort of start to unthaw so you can still get your spruce tops out," said Bachman Thull.

Nothing signals the start of the season quite like Holidazzle, which is making its full return this year after two years of altered celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparations for the annual Minneapolis tradition are well underway in Loring Park.

"The kid zone is back- that was something that went away last year so there wasn't as much close proximity. (Also) we do have our indoor beer garden back," said Mark Remme of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Organizers there are welcoming the snow and the start of the holidays.

"It adds to the ambiance. We love it when we have snow on the ground. We have that perfect temperature balance for people to come out," said Remme.

Holidazzle will run Fridays through Sundays from November 25th to December 18th.

