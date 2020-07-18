Minnesotans wake up to damage after storm rips through parts of the state

article

Many Minnesotans are waking up to downed trees, power outages and more after a storm ripped through parts of the state Friday night.

A strong line of storms pushed through Minnesota overnight, causing power outages and leaving tree branches and debris behind.

Viewers Jody Meixell in Milaca and Natalie Anderson in Stanchfield shared photos of the damage in their areas.

Credit: Natalie Anderson in Stanchfield