Minnesotans can now sign up for community vaccination site appointments online

Minnesotans can now schedule direct COVID-19 vaccine appointments on the state’s Vaccine Connector website, the Governor’s office says.

In a release, Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesotans can visit VaccineConnector.mn.gov to schedule appointments at the state’s community vaccination locations. If appointments are full, residents can also sign up to be informed when they are able to book an appointment.

The community vaccination site locations are in St. Paul, Bloomington, Oakdale, Mankato, Duluth, Rochester, Lino Lakes and St. Cloud. A federally-supported site is also up and running at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Governor’s office says more than 4 million vaccine doses have been administered to nearly 2.5 million Minnesotans as of Monday. Nearly a third of all Minnesotans have completed their vaccine series.

How Minnesotans Can Get Their Shot:

Make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector at one of the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program locations: https://mn.gov/vaccineconnector . 833-431-2053. Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Use the state’s Vaccine Finder Map to find the closest vaccine provider: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp

Contact their primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

How Minnesotans Can Get a COVID-19 Test: