Expand / Collapse search

Minnesotans can now sign up for community vaccination site appointments online

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Minnesotans can now schedule direct COVID-19 vaccine appointments on the state’s Vaccine Connector website, the Governor’s office says.

In a release, Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesotans can visit VaccineConnector.mn.gov to schedule appointments at the state’s community vaccination locations. If appointments are full, residents can also sign up to be informed when they are able to book an appointment.

MDH pushes for vaccinations for more COVID-19 testing for students

Minnesota Department of Health officials are trying to head off a possible surge in COVID-19 cases among teenagers.

The community vaccination site locations are in St. Paul, Bloomington, Oakdale, Mankato, Duluth, Rochester, Lino Lakes and St. Cloud. A federally-supported site is also up and running at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Governor’s office says more than 4 million vaccine doses have been administered to nearly 2.5 million Minnesotans as of Monday. Nearly a third of all Minnesotans have completed their vaccine series.

How Minnesotans Can Get Their Shot:

How Minnesotans Can Get a COVID-19 Test: