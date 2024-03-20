Minnesota Zoo’s rescued sea otter pups making splash at public debut

Two rescued sea otters are making a splash with their public debut at the Minnesota Zoo.

Denali and Nuka joined the Minnesota Zoo in October 2023 after being rescued in Alaska within days of each other. The northern sea otter pups were acclimating to their new home behind the scenes, but they are now ready to join the three other otters in Russia’s Grizzly Coast habitat.

"It’s pretty amazing how much they’ve grown," said Terah Grace, a zoologist at the Minnesota Zoo’s Marine Mammal Department.

Sea otters' journey to the Minnesota Zoo

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Minnesota Zoo welcomes two new rescue sea otter pups. Meet 7-week-old Nuka (left) and 5-month old Denali (right). (Photo courtesy of Minnesota Zoo) From: Supplied

Denali, named after the tallest peak in North America, was found abandoned about five miles up a river on land, which is not a common area for sea otters in Alaska, explained the Minnesota Zoo. The pup appeared to be malnourished and dehydrated, so Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) took Denali in.

Nuka, named after an island, was found when she was just days old after her mother was killed in an orca attack. An off-duty ASLC staff member witnesses the event and their wildlife response team launched into action, rescuing Nuka.

Grace traveled to Alaska to learn about their care and accompanied the pups on their more than 3,000-mile journey to Apple Valley. Since arriving at their forever home, the sea otters have started to come out of their shell.

"They’re kind of like sisters now. They spend all their time together. They groom each other, sleep with each other, forage together, they do all those things that groups of otters would do," Grace said.

Nuka is described as a carefree pup who is very trusting of her caretakers. Grace explained she initially required round-the-clock care but has since learned how to be an otter. Meanwhile, Denali is a little more cautious but very smart and catches on to training quickly.

Nuka and Denali have now joined the three adult male sea otters in the exhibit, who were also rescued in Alaska.

"This is their forever home," Grace finished.

The public can see the otters in the Russia Grizzly Coast exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo.