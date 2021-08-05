Minnesota Zoo to require masks for guests, starting Saturday
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo is joining the list of facilities and organizations implementing a mask requirement for its guests amid the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
The zoo announced starting Saturday, Aug. 7 all guests aged 3 and up will be required to wear masks while indoors, whether or not they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance to recommend people - vaccinated or not - in areas where the coronavirus is surging should wear a mask indoors.
Since the CDC's update, there's been a shift in the Twin Cities metro back to mask requirements in certain settings.
- Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued mask requirements for employees and staff inside city-owned facilities. In St. Paul, this includes Como Park Zoo & Conservatory.
- Minnesota state employees will also need to wear masks in the workplace.
- Schools districts, such as Minneapolis Public Schools, are issuing mask mandates as well.
- In addition to the Minnesota Zoo, other attractions are putting mask measures back in place. Starting Saturday, Minnesota Children's Museum will require masks for those aged 5 and older.
Minnesota is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Thursday, 270 people are hospitalized with the virus, triple the number from mid-July.