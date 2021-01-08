Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Zoo, Como Zoo reopening next week

By FOX 9 Staff
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo and the Como Zoo are reopening next week after Gov. Tim Walz rolled back some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. 

Walz issued a new executive order Wednesday allowing hundreds of indoor entertainment venues such as zoos, museums, movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen on Monday at 25% capacity in each area of the venue. 

Both zoos have been closed since late November, when the governor ordered a shutdown of businesses including zoos and other indoor entertainment amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. 

Minnesota Zoo reopens Jan. 14 

The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 14. 

Both the indoor and outdoor trails will be open at a limited capacity, according to the zoo. Online reservations and tickets through the end of January will be available at on the zoo’s website starting at noon on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the zoo’s drive-thru outdoor lights show, "Nature Illuminated," will continue Wednesday-Sunday nights through Jan. 17.  Tickets must be purchased online in advance. 

Como Zoo reopens Jan. 11. 

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul will reopen on Monday, Jan. 11 as a one-way walking path that includes both the zoo and conservatory. 

Advanced reservations are required. Only 150 visitors will be allowed in the zoo at a time. 