Minnesota wins temporary restraining orders against 3 landlords who violated executive order

The State of Minnesota has won temporary restraining orders against three landlords who violated Governor Tim Walz's executive order banning evictions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Attorney General Keith Ellison's Office, the cases took place in Aitkin, Meeker and Pine counties.

In Aitkin County, a duplex owner shut off propane to tenants. In Meeker County, a trailer park tried to evict a tenant.

In Pine County, a landlord shut off electricity to a couple and their 4-year-old daughter who suffers from underlying health conditions.

Ellison said there were 255 complaints made about evictions, but most were cleared up quickly.

And although Walz banned evictions, the order did not cancel any debts. With rent due in eight days, lawmakers are grappling with what to do.

House Democrats and the Walz administration are seeking a $100 million relief fund to help pay rents and mortgages for people unable to pay.

“Now we have over a half-million Minnesotans who have filed for unemployment, and rent is due again next Friday,” said Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho.

But, Republicans say $100 million is too much; they've signed on to a plan worth $30 million.

