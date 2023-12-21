Minnesota will have 9 new specialty license plate options in 2024

article

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) will have nine new special license plates in 2024, which is the most it has ever released in one year.

According to DVS, it has received numerous requests from Minnesotans for new special plates. The new special plates include designs from professional sports teams, two nonprofits, and a blackout plate.

"Special plates are a great way to personalize your vehicle and display your interests or support for different organizations and causes," said DVS Director Pong Xiong. "The addition of these plates gives Minnesotans more ways than ever to show what they’re passionate about, whether it’s their favorite sports team, community service or bringing attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people."

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office will have a special plate for purchase. Funds gathered from plate purchases will go to the Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward Account, which was created to support local investigations to help with the growing number of missing and murdered indigenous people.

The Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild and United teams will all have special plates for Minnesotans to purchase. The teams themselves designed each plate, and funds from the plates will go to charitable organizations picked by each team, according to the press release.

The Lions Club, which is a nonprofit community and humanitarian service organization, will also have a special plate. Funds from that plate will support the organization itself.

The DVS said many Minnesotans requested to have a blackout plate made available. The plate will have white lettering on a black background and funds from the plate will go to support DVS operations.

The new plates can be purchased online or in person if drivers contribute $30 annually to the charitable foundations associated with the design on top of the $15.50 it costs to purchase the plate. The Vikings and blackout plates will be available same-day, as inventory allows, for those who go in person to purchase them.

The Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Lions Club, and blackout plates will be available starting Jan. 1. MMIR, Wild, and United plates will be available sometime after January, but DVS says there is no official release date.

Minnesota currently offers 123 specialty license plates, which can be viewed here.